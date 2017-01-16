Solution to Zambia’s problems lies in empowering youths – NAREP

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says the solutions to the challenges that the country is currently facing lies in empowering young people through education.

NAREP President Elias Chipimo during the launch of the NAREP scholarship to India program says education is the most important intervention in one’s life and thus the need for the country to endeavor to educate its people.

He says Zambia is endowed with so many natural resources but what is lacking is genuine empowerment of the people to harness the resources.

Mr. Chipimo says this is why NAREP has decided to join hands with CT Group of Institutions in trying to empower as much they can young through education.

He has since appealed to Zambians to take advantage of the scholarships stressing that it is high time that people focused on things that are critical to their lives and add value to their wellbeing and that of the nation.

And CT Group of Institutions Director Naresh Shama notes that so far, 10 Zambians students are already studying in India under the same scholarship program.