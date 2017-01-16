HRC condemns sporadic killings of the old

The Human Rights Commission has condemned the continued sporadic killing of older members of society based on accusations of practicing witchcraft, mainly by close relatives and family members.

Commission Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya in a statement says the recent killing of an 80 years old woman allegedly by her 30 years old grandson in Chingola District on the Copperbelt Province on suspicion of practicing witchcraft is deeply regrettable.

Mr. Muleya states that the practice of killing older members of society is a grave violation of their inherent right to life, dignity and security of their person and must not only be condemned, but practical measures must be taken to effectively prevent and punish the violation.

He says it must be understood that ageing is a natural product of human physical development and it must not result in societal myths and superstitions that lead to either social or physical exclusion or elimination of older members of society.

He explains that senior citizens should be considered as a blessing and a source of pride for families, communities and the nation at large and measures must be taken to prevent and protect them from any form of discrimination, exploitation, abuse or harm.

Mr. Muleya has also commended the Zambia Police Service for swiftly bringing to book the suspect in the Chingola killing and the due process of the law must take its course in order to end violations of the rights of older members of society with impunity.

He has since called on members of the public to closely work with the Zambia Police Service in bringing to justice any perpetrators of abuse, cruelty and killing of older members of society.