UPP leader praises Lungu

The opposition United Progressive People’s (UPP) has commended and congratulated President Edgar Lungu for hosting Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic Leader Dr. Brahim Ghali.

UPP President Dr. Saviour Chishimba says it is important that President Lungu and the entire government have corrected a moral wrong and diplomatic blunder which was made by the ministry of Foreign Affairs during the 2016 General Elections.

Dr. Chishimba says his party was vexed when Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba announced that Zambia had withdrawn the recognition of that country.

He says the UPP’s principled stand in line with its 2017 – 2021 alternative foreign policy paper is based on the sterling role Zambia has played in the fight against foreign occupation, oppression and minority regimes on the African continent and elsewhere.

Dr. Chishimba states that Zambia under the UPP shall stand shoulder to shoulder with the long suffering people of SADR.