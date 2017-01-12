Uganda sweats over Onyango injury

However, after receiving treatment, he returned to action until the end of the first period but he was replaced by second choice Robert Odongkara for the second half.

In an exclusive interview with supersport.com, Onyango said, “I am hoping that I will be fully fit by the time we play against Ghana.”

He is under the watchful eye of the Cranes medical team including Doctor Ronald Kisolo and physiotherapist Ivan Ssewanyana who will monitor his situation in the next few days.

Onyango joined the Cranes camp on Saturday in Dubai from Abuja, Nigeria where he was named the Caf Player of the Year – Based in Africa following his exploits at both club and national team in 2016.

He is expected to play a key role in helping the Cranes display a memorable performance at Afcon 2017 on their first return since 1978 when they lost to Ghana 2-0 in the final in Accra.

Uganda will face Egypt on January 21 at Stade de Port Gentil before taking on Mali in their last Group D tie on January 25.