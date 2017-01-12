RTSA, DEC sign MoU to curb drug abuse by motorists

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has hinted plans of procuring advanced equipment that will be able to detect motorists that are driving under the influence of intoxicating drugs.

RTSA Chief Executive Office Zindaba Soko says this will be done by spot checks.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between RTSA and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) today, Mr. Soko says it is clear that the causes of some cases is not only drink and driving but the use of drugs as well.

Mr. Soko says the agency is also looking into how the law can be strengthened so as to ensure that all road users found guilty of driving under the influence of illicit drugs or alcohol are given harsher punishment such as custodial sentences in order to deter other would be offenders.

He says the legal alcohol in Zambia limit for drivers is 0.38 milligrams saying it is not possible to say how much alcohol one can drink and stay below the limit.

Mr. Soko has noted that it is sad that 50 years down the line the country is still recording deaths due to drink and driving as evidenced from a big percentage of all road fatalities.

He has however reiterated that the agency will endeavor to deliver on its key performance indicators in relation to improving road safety which is in line with the United Nations decade of action for road safety 2011-2020 and the African Road Safety plan to reduce fatalities by 50 percent by the year 2020.

And speaking at the same event Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Commissioner Alita Mbahwe has recognized that the problem of drug and substance abuse among motorists is one of the serious risk in road traffic accidents.

Ms. Mbahwe says it is for this reason that the MoU will help combat illicit drug use and promoting road safety by ensuring that some bus and taxi drivers abusing prescription drugs such as Benlyn with codeine stop.