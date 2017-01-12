Mpika cob nabbed for unlawful possession of govt trophy

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Mpika District of Muchinga Province has apprehended a police officer for unlawful possession of government trophy.

The cop was found with eight pieces of common duiker meat weighing 14kg and 2kg of warthog meat.

The suspect is believed to have been illegally buying and selling game meat since 2013.

He will appear in court soon.

And in Livingstone the department has also arrested two suspects for illegal possession of 106kg of Ivory.

Webster Siadila, 38 and Jenifer Mumba 49 are charged with one count of illegal or unlawful possession of prescribed government trophy namely elephant tusks.

And another suspect was also arrested for being in illegal possession of 31kg of ivory.

Meanwhile, the department last week confiscated one leopard skin, two shotguns, four shotgun shells, 165 kilogrammes of ivory, one lechwe carcass, two yellow billed ducks, 15 kilogrammes common duiker meat, seven kilogrammes of grybok meat and one live pangolin.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM news by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.