DEC nabs ten for trafficking in heroin

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested ten people including three juveniles in separate incidences for trafficking in heroin.

Two male juveniles of Zingalume area in Lusaka have been arrested and jointly charged with Matthew Bwalya, 19, of House No. 12/21 Lilanda Township; Patrick Mutale, 25; Webster Lumba, 19, a General Worker; Vernon Mwila, 21; and Alex Silwamba, 25, all of Zingalume area in Lusaka for trafficking in 22 sachets of heroin.

In Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Stage Two area, the Commission has arrested a male Juvenile who is jointly charged with Limbikani Ngoma, 30, of the same area for trafficking in one sachet of heroin.

In a separate but related incidence, the Commission has arrested Michael Salimu, 35, of Kalikiliki Compound in Lusaka for trafficking in eleven sachets of heroin.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has told QFM News that all suspects will appear in Court soon.

Ms Katongo says the commission is deeply concerned that a number of juveniles are having access to hard drugs such as heroin thereby risking their health and lives.

She says it is also sad that the nation has irresponsible adults enticing young people into using or trafficking in illicit drugs.

The DEC Public Relations Officer has since urged all young people to refrain from the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs as they risk ruining their future.