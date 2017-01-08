Veteran journalist Fackson Nkandu dies, aged 82

Veteran journalist Fackson Nkandu has died aged 82.

Mr. Nkandu died in the early hours of today Sunday the 8th of January.

His eldest son and family spokesperson Dick Nkandu has confirmed to QTV News that Mr. Nkandu died after an illness.

Mr. Nkandu who is also the father of former BBC Focus on Africa presenter Maureen Nkandu has survived with 6 children and several grand and great grand children.

In his lucrative journalism career Mr. Nkandu worked as a reporter at among other well established media institutions, the Northern Times before it was renamed Times of Zambia.

Mr. Nkandu later became lecturer and taught at among other higher learning institutions, the University of Zambia (UNZA), Evelyn Hone College, ZAMCOM and Normajean College.

At his retirement from active lecturing, Mr. Nkandu had been practicing as a media consultant before his death.

And the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia Chapter has described the death of Mr. Nkandu as shocking.

Chairperson Helen Mwale has told QTV News in a separate interview that her organization will remember the late Mr. Nkandu as a journalist who was passionate about press freedom in Zambia.

Ms. Mwale states that having been one of his former students she will personally remember Mr. Nkandu as one the best lecturers of his time.

She recalls that when he met his former journalism students after his retirement Mr. Nkandu always emphasized the need to uphold media ethics.