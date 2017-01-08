UPND rubbishes calls it lets go of election defeat

The opposition UPND has described as mediocre thinking calls that it should move on and let go of its 2016 general elections defeat.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has wondered how possibly his party can go over the 2016 elections when it has petitioned the outcome of the polls.

Mr. Katuka says for the fact that his party has gone to Court it is no longer a matter of saying the losers should forget about their seeming defeat.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Katuka says people that are suggesting that the UPND moves on after allegedly having its votes stolen should realize that law is actually made from reference.

Mr. Katuka states that this means that the hearing of his party’s petition will become part of the Country’s laws and must see its logical conclusion.

He says the concern of the UPND is therefore the question as to whether the Judiciary is doing its job or not with respect the 2016 presidential election petition.