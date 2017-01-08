Mumba is SADC opposition parties vice chairman

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has been elected as the vice chairman of the SADC opposition political parties organ for the Southern Africa region.

This follows the recent election of Zambia as the vice chairperson of the newly constituted SADC organ.

And Dr. Mumba has told QTV News in an interview that his vice chairmanship is for the next 12 months.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mumba says at the end of 12 months he will assume the position of chairman of the organ which will also mean Zambia equally assuming the position of chairman.

Dr. Mumba states that his party believes that this forum which SADC has created will become as strong voice in giving solidarity to opposition political parties in the Southern Africa region.

He says this is especially in dealing with challenges that such political parties go through.