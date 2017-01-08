Increased number of streets kids attributed to Poverty

The increasing number of street kids in Zambia has been attributed to the escalated levels of poverty and the spread of HIV.

Fountain of Hope Orphanage founder and president Rodger Mwewa says his organization has established that it is in fact these two factors that are pushing helpless orphans on the streets.

Mr. Mwewa says what his organization has also taken note is that unlike in the past where only boys went to the streets, the number of girls who are going on the streets has also increased.

He has told QTV News in an interview that this is in spite of the many intervention which government and other organizations like his are putting in place.

Mr. Mwewa say his appeal therefore is that government increases support to organizations such as Fountain of Hope Orphanage that are in the business of looking after street kids.

He says his organization on its part which has existed for 20 years with an average of 500 streets per year, wants to increase its bed space for girls.