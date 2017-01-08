Govt cautioned against reversals in 2017 budget

The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has cautioned government against making any reversals of what has been approved in the 2017 national budget.

EAZ president Chrispin Mphuka says the emphasis of his association is that government stays on course with the implementation of this year’s national budget.

Dr. Mphuka states that the EAZ finds the implementation of the 2017 national budget to be most critical.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mphuka notes that this is particularly on cutting down on government expenditure and ensuring that the national budget deficit is reduced.

Dr. Mphuka says this is why his association hopes that there will not be many reversals of what has been planned for this year’s financial year.

He says the EAZ is mindful that in last year’s national budget reversals caused serious problems on the revenue side.