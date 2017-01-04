UNZA unions cautions Mumba against lavish expenditures

Three unions at the University of Zambia (UNZA) have cautioned the new UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba against lavish and extravagant expenditure.

The three unions are the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU), University of Zambia Lecturers Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU) and the University of Zambia Lecturers and allied Workers Union (UNZAWU).

This is contained in a letter addressed to Professor Mumba dated 3rd January obtained by QTV News also copied to Higher Education Minister and the Permanent Secretary signed by UNZALARU President Evans Lampi, UNZAPROSU President Michael Kaluba and UNZAWU President M. Kapatazi .

The three unions allege that since his appointment, Professor Mumba has so far spent a total of K3 million on his individual items that are out of sync with his conditions of service.

They have stated that the Vice Chancellor has spent funds on a personal to holder vehicle which is a way far beyond his entitlement alleging that so far he has spent K1.3 million on a VX8 in an institution where others are told to save.

They claim that he has used university funds to purchase an industrial generator for his residence at a cost of USD15, 000 when most of the union members have inadequate office space and students’ classrooms have no teaching aids.

The three unions are furthermore claiming that as that is not enough, he went ahead to connect his residence to the University of Zambia power grid at a cost of K400, 000.00.

The letter also claim that recently, Professor Mumba’s recent trip to China was fully sponsored by his hosts, but that he and his entourage got paid per diem from UNZA for 12 days each contrary to the regulations and his own austerity message.

They have furthermore stated that the K3 million spent on his personal items could have offset a number of unpaid gratuities or pension thereby relieving the institution.

They have since advised Professor Mumba and his management to kindly reflect on his spending and assist the university to settle its debt owed to retirees than entrapping the already debt trapped institution into a further debt doldrums.

Meanwhile, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has asked the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate such revelations coming from the three unions.

Mr. Mwanza says UNZA has been facing a lot of financial challenges and it is unacceptable for Professor Mumba to be spending funds like that.