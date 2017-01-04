Poverty will increase in 2017, foresees FDD spokesperson

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says he foresees the increase in poverty levels in Zambia this year.

Mr. Mwanza says projections by the FDD are that the cost of living will escalate out of reach for many households.

He has regretted that most families continue failing to afford basics of life such as mealie meal.

He adds that these challenges with the continued load-shedding and increased job losses will make the lives of many even harder.

The FDD Spokesperson says the Patriotic Front (PF) Government led by President Edgar Lungu is not pro-poor as indicated by austerity measures contained in Finance Minister Felix Mutati’s K64.5 billion 2017 National Budget.

He is worried that the 2017 budget is largely a pro-rich under taking saving interests of Cabinet Ministers and the Executives cushioned by International Monetary Fund (IMF) measures.