Kaputa records isolated cases of army worms

Kaputa PF Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga has revealed that his constituency has recorded some isolated cases of army worms that have destroyed the maize crop especially in Chief Kapindula’s area.

Mr. Ng’onga says the areas that have been affected are Kalolesha, Mukupa Kapandula and Lunsofu in Chief Kapindula’s Chiefdom.

He has told QNews that officers from the Ministry of Agriculture have already moved in to control the pests.

Mr. Ng’onga has assured farmers in his constituency not to panic as officers have already moved in and sprayed the areas as directed by President Edgar Lungu.