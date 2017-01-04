Jonathan Mensah: Ghana defender joins MLS side Crew SC

Jonathan Mensah (right) won the 2009 Fifa U-20 World Cup and the 2009 African Youth Championship

Ghana international defender Jonathan Mensah has signed for Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew SC.

The 26-year-old, who is in the provisional Black Stars squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations, joins from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

He has signed a two-year deal as a designated player, so his wages will not be limited by the MLS salary cap.

“We look forward to him making an immediate impact,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told the Crew SC website.

“With Jonathan’s vast playing experience and strong character we believe he will fit into our club nicely.

“Jonathan is a physically dominant central defender who at a young age has already proven himself on the world’s biggest stage.”

Crew SC finished ninth in the 10-team Eastern Conference table last season.

Mensah, who has also played in South Africa, Spain and France, joins his fellow Ghana international team-mate Harrison Afful at the club.

He has 51 caps for Ghana and played at the last two World Cups and past three Africa Cup of Nations.

