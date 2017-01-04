ERB warns against defying Tuesday’s fuel hike

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has warned fuel service stations of closure if they fail to comply with yesterday’s directive to reduce fuel prices in the country.

In a statement made available to QFM News, ERB Senior Manager Consumer and Public Affairs Fred Hang’andu says following complaints that some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not yet reduced fuel prices at some of their service stations, the ERB has now dispatched inspectors to monitor adherence to the directive made yesterday.

Mr. Hang’andu says the ERB will now take very drastic measures against OMCs that fail to comply with the directive.

Mr. Hang’andu states that the measures will include immediate closure of services stations that fail to reduce prices.

He says the ERB notes with grave concern that service stations have in the past been very quick to adjust prices when an increase is made yet very slow to do so when a reduction is announced.

He adds that this trend cannot continue unabated as the ERB is determined to ensure that the rights of consumers are protected at all times.

Mr. Hang’andu says OMCs and service stations are hereby warned that failure to comply with the directives of the ERB constitutes a violation of license condition and will attract sanctions.