Saviour Chishimba pleased with Lungu’s leadership

United Progressive People’s Party (UPP) President Dr. Saviour Chishimba has commended President Edgar Lungu for demonstrating that he is a listening President whenever the opposition offers credible advice for the good of the nation.

The UPP Leader says he has received the announcement that Zesco, Indeni and TAZAMA companies will not be sold with a sigh of relief.

Dr. Chishimba says government should go a step further by not selling ZSIC, Zambia Railways and the Zambia National Building Society.

He however says agent attention should be given to Zesco adding that it is unacceptable that load shedding has continued unabated.

Dr. Chishimba has promised to in due course give advice on how the state owned institutions can be improved.