ZNWL welcomes introduction of satellite cancer treatment centers

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby Group (ZNWL) has welcomed government’s decision to introduce satellite cancer treatment centers to enhance access to treatment for cancer.

The organization says this is a commendable gesture as statistics have shown that women are the most affected in the country with various types of cancers which include breast cancer, cervical cancer and cancer of the uterus.

ZNWL Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe in a 2016 review statement says having satellite cancer treatment centres will be beneficial to many rural female patients, who most of the times end up dying as they fail to travel to the University Teaching Hospital to access treatment due to lack of resources.

Meanwhile, Ms Katebe observes that the brutal manner in which the GBV cases are being committed is worrying and requires further investigation into the underlying causes.

She has implored stakeholders to strengthen the fight against GBV by addressing all its facets.

Ms Katebe particularly implores stakeholders to study the new trends in GBV such as the increase in female perpetrators and the aggravated nature that it has taken.

The ZNWL Board Chairperson has also taken note of the socio economic programmes that the Government has introduced meant to support vulnerable groups like women, youth and differently abled people.

Ms Katebe says programmes such as the higher education loan scheme, support for women in the agriculture sector and small to medium scale enterprises will facilitate women’s financial empowerment which is critical to their accession to leadership.

She hopes that implementation of these programmes will commence in 2017 and the women who are the intended beneficiaries will not face any challenges in accessing these services.