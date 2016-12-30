ZCTU describes 2016 as a tough year for workers

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) says 2016 has been a very difficult year for the workers with the dwindling economy and continuing job losses.

ZCTU President Chishimba Nkole has told Journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka that the workers underwent a lot of difficulties during the year which were as a result of low productivity, poor bargaining systems, political interference, loss of jobs and intimidation from some management.

Mr. Nkole says the union is are aware that government has announced and warned of hard times ahead due to economic austerity measures but has however cautioned government and other employers not to be harsh on workers with measures aimed at resuscitating the economy because they may be making things worse.

He says government and employers should avoid creating a situation where workers will begin reacting citing that workers should not shoulder the burden alone but that all should sacrifice for the sake of developing the country.

And Mr. Chishimba says the union trusts that the collective bargaining discussions currently underway between the public sector unions and the government will translate into meaningful gains for the workers in order for them to be inspired to be more productive.

Meanwhile Mr. Nkole says ZCTU received the information of labour minister Joyce Nonde’s call for the arrest of a whistle blower with sadness.

He however notes that ZCTU is carrying outs its own investigation in the matter while they have also sent the hotel and catering union to go and check the situation.