Uganda Cranes squad takes shape

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has dropped four players including Sweden-based Ronald Mukiibi, upcoming goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, Vitalis Tabu and Derrick Nsibambi ahead of the Cranes trip to Tunisia on Friday.

The exit of the quartet as well as Ethiopian based Yasser Mugerwa leaves 26 players in contention for 23 places as Uganda prepares for her return to Afcon after 39 years.

“We started training on December 19 having 19 training sessions in 10 working days providing a platform for polishing work in times ahead in order to be competitors,” said Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

Micho revealed that the final 23-man list will include three goalkeepers, four central defenders, four full backs, four holding midfielders, four central midfielders and four strikers.

The Serbian tactician is looking forward to the friendly against Tunisia on January 4 where he hopes to assess his troops in their first litmus test since beginning Afcon 2017 preparations.

He said, “It will be the first touch of competitive situation and decision on two field players and one goalkeeper that will be out while 23 go for the last polishing stage in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

Ethiopian based goalkeeper Robert Odongkara, Moses Oloya and Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito from Vietnam and Portugal based William Luwagga Kizito will join the team in Tunisia while Denis Onyango will join the squad in Dubai on January 6 after the Caf Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Cranes will face Slovakia and Cote d’Ivoire in friendly matches on January 8 and 11 respectively in Abu Dhabi before heading to Gabon on January 13.

Uganda takes on Ghana in their opening match on January 17 at Stade de Port Gentil before facing Egypt four days later at the same stadium.

The Cranes then take on Mali in their last Group D tie on January 25 at Stade d’Oyem.

Team to Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Robert Odongkara, Salim Jamal

Defenders: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Joseph Ochaya, Shafiq Batambuze, Murushid Juuko, Isaac Isinde, Hassan Wasswa, Timothy Awany

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Tonny Mawejje, Geoffrey Kizito, Moses Oloya, Muzamir Mutyaba, Godfrey Walusimbi, William Luwagga Kizito.

Forwards: Idrisa Lubega, Mohammed Shaban, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Farouk Miya, Yunus Sentamu, Geoffrey Massa