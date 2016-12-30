Stop making govt’s work difficult, Ng’oma tells opposition

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has discouraged opposition political parties against unnecessarily making the work of government difficult.

And Dr. Ng’oma has praised the opposition for putting up a good spirit in terms of providing checks and balances more especially this year.

Dr. Ng’oma is encouraging the opposition to adopt a bipartisan approach to national issues where they can join hands with government in developing the nation.

Dr. Ng’oma tells QTV News that there is no need for the opposition to shoot everything the government does in the name of providing checks and balances.

He notes that the opposition Members of Parliament more especially in parliament have not been shy in questioning government on certain decisions it has made.