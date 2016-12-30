PF cautions ‘rebel’ party members

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has cautioned party members against causing confusion by calling for early intraparty elections.

PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Horace Longwe says the party constitution is clear when it says such elections will only be held in 2018.

Mr. Longwe says this is the same guidance President Edgar Lungu and party Secretary General Davies Mwila have given to the general membership of the party.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Longwe states that this means that anyone going against this guideline will be considered a rebel.

Mr. Longwe says such rebels will in fact not even be given chance to stand when the due dates for the said intraparty elections comes.

And Lusaka Province Women Chairperson Margaret Mumba has implored fellow women to concentrate on organizing and mobilizing the party.

Ms. Mumba is also urging fellow women to remain loyal to party leadership.