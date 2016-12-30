Lungu advised against ignoring emerging divisions in PF

President Edgar Lungu has been cautioned against ignoring the emerging divisions in his party the ruling PF.

The Zambian Voice is concerned that if the ruling party gets divided as it appears will be, chances of governance of the Country being affected are high.

Executive Director Chilufya Tayali says his organization has observed that the ruling party does in fact have some disgruntled members and others who seem frustrated.

Mr. Tayali says Zambian Voice believes that this explains why such members have been reacting in unusual ways.

He has told QTV News that his organization does however find some of these reactions to be genuine.

Mr. Tayali has referred to the calls for the PF national convention as one of such genuine pronouncements some PF members are making.

He notes that these are in fact some of the calls that President Lungu should look into and ensure that the ruling PF evades its impending turmoil.