Govt introduces frequent user discounts for inland tolling

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Ronald Chitotela has announced the introduction of frequent user discounts for inland tolling operations.

Mr. Chitotela says only vehicles falling in classes A and C are eligible for the frequent user discounts while other categories will have to pay nominal rates as prescribed in the prevailing tolling regulations of 2016.

Mr. Chitotela says the discounts are meant to cushion the burden of paying higher premium to use the road on a regular basis beyond 10 kilometers radius between towns.

He says this will take effect on Sunday the 1st January, 2017.

Mr. Chitotela has explained that the process of frequent user discounts will be administered automatically through the tolling system.

He says vehicles eligible for this value proposition shall enjoy up to 75 per cent rebate in form of frequent user discounts for each passage within a prescribed period.

The Minister says these measures will encourage the road users to contribute to the maintenance of the roads through equitable payment of road tolls.

Mr. Chitotela has encouraged local users to visit their toll stations to register for the enjoyment of the local user discounts.

Mr. Chitotela said this in Kawambwa today when he addressed journalists.