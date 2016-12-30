Ban on Night driving will stay- Mushimba

Government has maintained that the review of the ban on night driving will not take place anytime soon.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba says government does not currently have any basis for lifting Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 76 of 2016 that restricts night driving for public buses.

Mr. Mushimba says the information that government is in possession of is that many of the road traffic accidents that the Country has been recording all happen in the night.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Mushimba states that this means that not until government is confident that such accidents are contained SI No. 76 of 2016 will remain in force.

Mr. Mushimba says what government wants to ensure before revoking this SI is to put in place measures that are able to counter traffic accidents in the Country.

He says to this effect government will soon introduce another SI that deals with fatigue management for Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers as one of such measures.

Mr. Mushimba says this is besides making it law that all PSV vehicles have a beer testing garget which should qualify or disqualify a driver from using any PSV vehicle based on his blood alcohol content.