ATPSUZ fears Army worms will adversely affect 2016-2017 farming season

The Agriculture Technical and Proffessional Staff Union of Zambia (ATPSUZ) says Army worms and late distribution of farming inputs will adversely affect the 2016-2017 farming season.

ATPSUZ President Alick Chirwa says it is for this reason that the union is calling on government to consider recruiting more extension office to help mitigate armyworms.

Mr. Chirwa says there is need for extra extension officers to be employed so that there can be enough man power to fight the army worms to ensuring that they do not extend to other provinces.

He is however pleased that government has started delivering chemicals to help in fighting the worms saying this is not enough without extension officers.

On Wednesday President Edgar Lungu directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and Zambia Air Force (ZAF) to help in fighting army worms in Luapula, Copperbelt and Central provinces.