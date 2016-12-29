Zambia legend Christopher Katongo paves way for coaching option

Former Zambia captain Christopher Katongo has begun studying for his coaching badges as he considers a future career in coaching.

The 34-year-old, who led his country to 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title, is still playing for Zambian top-flight side Green Buffaloes.

“Now I’m still thinking about playing. But after retiring, I’ll know what I want to do next,” he told BBC Sport.

“Coaching is just one of the options hence me getting the basic training.”

Katongo has already acquired some coaching qualifications with Zambian Football Association as well as the Confederation of African Football.

“It’s important for me to get these badges because anything can happen in life,” added the 2012 BBC African Footballer of the Year.

“I am approaching the end of my career though I feel my legs can take me up to another four years or so before I start thinking about retiring.”

Meanwhile, Katongo has criticised Zambia for what he sees as an ability to plan for the future – in stark contrast to his own forethought.

After being crowned African champions almost five years ago, Chipolopolo have suffered two first-round exits since and have not made it to next year’s tournament in Gabon.

“I think we failed to qualify for the tournament because the transition after winning the cup in 2012 was not handled properly,” Katongo said.

“A lot of players that won the tournament have been discarded for new ones who lack the necessary experience.

“We need to be patient in order for us to build a strong team for the future and avoid rushing young players.”

BBC