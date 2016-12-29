Youth unemployment is real time bomb – Sata

Former State House Deputy Minister Mulenga Sata has expressed concern that Zambia is still a long way in dealing with the issue of youth unemployment.

Mr. Sata has observed that as things are currently the levels of youth unemployment in the Country is a real time bomb.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Sata notes that given the fact that the youth population is still on an increase, his worry is where such bulk of youths will get employment.

Mr. Sata who is also the late Republican President Michael Sata’s son, does not think there will be sufficient job opportunities in the civil service to accommodate such an increasing population.

He says the assumption that he is actually working on is that his own sons who are below the ages of 10 today will not be able to find formal employment when they are of age.

Mr. Sata states that this means that all such young people in the Country will need to be created job opportunities in the informal sector.

He says this includes creating an entrepreneurial spirit in them while they are still young.