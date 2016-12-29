President Lungu cautions Permanent Secretaries

President Edgar Lungu has urged Permanent Secretaries to embrace his desire of ensuring that civil servants begin working come 2017.

And the President says there should be no rift between the state and the church in Zambia especially that the Christian faith is a constitutional issue.

The Head of State said this at State House this morning when he sworn in Sabina Chifwepa and Joe Kapembwa as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and Works and Supply respectively.

President Lungu has also advised Permanent Secretaries to be proactive and work with their ministers instead of wanting their ministers to fail in their duties.

He says he has seen a lot of evil among permanent secretaries who only wish bad of their ministers and directors citing that as civil servants, they should advise their ministers and warn them when they are wrong.

And President Lungu says the country is making efforts to attain the 50/50 representation of men and women in decision making process.