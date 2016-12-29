Ministry eyes South Chiefs

The Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs says it has not received formal communication that some Chiefs in Southern Province are inciting farmers to rise against government.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe says his Ministry has only leant about this development through media reports.

Mr. Sichalwe says if such reports are true as the ruling PF leadership, to which the reports have been attributed to, has disclosed, such a development is most unfortunate.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Sichalwe says his Ministry wants to however verify the alleged reports from the Province.

Mr. Sichalwe says his Ministry has since sent word to the provincial Chiefs’ office over suggestions that some chiefs are discouraging farmers from taking part in this year’s farming season.

He says his Ministry’s concern is that if farmers do no plant seed as some chiefs are allegedly urging them to do, it will be people in the Province that will suffer.