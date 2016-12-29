Lungu praised for drawing Zambians closer to God

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has thanked President Edgar Lungu for his commitment in drawing Zambians closer to God.

Reverend Sumaili says the declaration of October 18th as a day of national prayer and fasting, the construction of the National House of Prayer and the creation of her new ministry shows the importance that President Lungu attaches to things of God.

And Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs has called on the church mother bodies to ensure that their members put their houses in order.

Reverend Sumaili says government through her ministry is looking at means and ways of working with the church in unifying the nation.

She says since Zambia was declared a Christian nation by Second Republican President Dr. Fredrick Chiluba, all past leaders have maintained this status.

She adds that it is gratifying that Zambia as a Christian nation is now enshrined in the preamble of the country’s constitution.

The minister said this in Lusaka during a service to commemorate 25 years of Zambia being a Christian nation.

The service, which was held at Mulungu International Conference Center, was attended by President Lungu, First Lady, First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, cabinet ministers, political party leaders and other leaders.

And Zambia a Christian Nation Committee Chairperson Bishop Billy Mfula thanked President Lungu for gracing the event saying his presence alone is a public endorsement of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.