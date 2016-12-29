It is not true PF has been hijacked- Bwalya

The ruling PF has dismissed as imaginary insinuations that Former President Rupiah Banda has had a hand in the many decisions that President Edgar Lungu has been making.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says it is incorrect for anyone to make such insinuations based on the fact that President Lungu and Mr. Banda are enjoying a good working relationship.

Mr. Bwalya says the ruling PF thinks that it is normal for the incumbent President to receive support from a former Head of State without necessary being influenced.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Bwalya states that as far as his party is concerned President Lungu is firmly in charge in running the affairs of the nation.

Mr. Bwalya says this is why it cannot also be true that new party members have hijacked the ruling PF.

He notes that President Lungu is also fully in control of running the ruling party.