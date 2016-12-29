Human Rights Commission counsels Police, higher learning institutions

Human Rights Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has appealed to the Zambia Police and the Public institutions of learning to work together in harmony when it comes to implementing the Public Order Act.

Mr Mwandenga was speaking today at a Public Forum that had representatives from the Zambia Police Service and students from Evelyn Hone College, National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) and the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Mr Mwandenga notes that the Zambia Police must understand and respect the rights and freedoms of students as it is saddening to see images of police brutality on students.

Mr Mwandenga says that is the hope of the commission that they would find solutions that serve best the Zambia Police and the students in maintaining peace, law and respecting and protecting the rights to freedom of public assembly, procession and association.

And Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Alfred Nawa says the Police is there to protect the people of Zambia and uphold the Bill of Rights.

He also says that Police officers are well trained in implementing Human Rights.