Duterte’s pushed someone out of a chopper — and says he’ll do it again

The drug war

Though his admissions of killing, off-color comments and abrasive approach to international politics have drawn international interest and scrutiny in Duterte’s nascent presidency, it’s his drug war that affects the daily lives of Filipinos.

Tackling rising drug consumption and production was one of his key campaign planks during the country’s elections earlier this year.

Duterte promised to vigorously combat the problem and has waged a bloody campaign against the drug trade since taking office.

Nearly 6,000 people have been killed in the drug war since July , according to the Philippines National Police.