Chipenzi urges consensus on review of Zambia’s constitution

Electoral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi has observed the need for both government and other stakeholders to agree on the roadmap in the revision of the current constitution.

Mr. Chipenzi has also observed the need to have a legal framework to protect the submissions that the people are making to the committee that has been established by the government through the Ministry of Justice.

Mr. Chipenzi is of the view that it would have been better for all concerned stakeholders to come together in agreeing how the current constitution will be reviewed, how the submissions will be protected and possibly come up with a time frame in which to conclude the exercise.

He notes that the path that has been taken by the government is a recipe for anarchy in the country because there is no clear roadmap concerning this exercise.

He adds that at the end of the day, there may be finger pointing and blaming one another if the exercise again fails to go as planned.

Mr. Chipenzi has since suggested that stakeholders should meet and agree on the road map that can be adopted during this exercise.