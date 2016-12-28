ZRA rakes K1.4 from motor vehicle registration during amnesty

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that as of 9th December 2016, 381,723 vehicles were registered at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) out of which 308,881 had matching records on asycuda systems used by the authority while 72,842 had no matching records on the system.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda during a press briefing this morning says to date the authority has received 146 applications from eight towns for amnesty citing that the amnesty exercise which ends on 31st December 2016 has received overwhelming response and has been a huge success.

Mr. Chanda says the authority has so far collected K1.4 million and has potential revenue amounting to K2.2 million from pending assessments citing that the expected total revenue from the exercise is about K3.6 million

He has since encouraged all those whose vehicles have been assessed during the amnesty but are not yet paid for to pay before the amnesty comes to an end stressing that failure to do so will lead to the charging of penalties of interest.

Mr. Chanda further notes that 80% of the vehicles they have dealt with entered the country without any customs documentation.

The ZRA came up with motor vehicle amnesty campaign to encourage the owners of vehicles to clear their conscience by normalizing their tax records with the authority.

The campaign started on 1st November, 2016 and was supposed to end on the 30th November, 2016 but was extended to go up to December 31st, 2016.