ZCF purchases 15,000 tons of maize

The Zambia Cooperatives Federation (ZCF) says it purchased about 15,000 tons of maize during this year’s maize purchasing season.

ZCF Director General James Chirwa says the federation decided to reengage into the maize purchasing activity this year after having been absent from the operation for 20 years.

He says the organization did this for the sole purpose of trying to build the cash flow position of the federation which has been weak for some time.

Mr. Chirwa says in 2017, the federation wants to go into full scale agriculture marketing and not only restricting its operation to maize but all commodities that have commercial value.

He points out that among the commodities they want to purchase include rice, pineapples, sorghum and groundnuts among others.

Mr. Chirwa says the federation wants to contribute to moving the country forward.