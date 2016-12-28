Zambia Red Cross offers humanitarian assistance to over 400 asylum seekers

About 400 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have received humanitarian assistance from the Zambia Red Cross Society in the last few days.

The humanitarian assistance includes Food aid and Non Food aid such as blankets, mosquito nets and immediate medical support.

Zambia Red Cross Society Communications and Public Relations Manager Bruce Mulenga tells QFM News that society has established transitory camps with Emergency Response Materials in Kipushi, Kakoma, Chiengi, Kaputa, Nsumbu, Mpulungu and Nchelenge districts to render humanitarian assistance to the in-coming refugees before they are finally taken to designated refugee camps.

Mr. Mulenga says the National Society anticipates that asylum seekers may continue to seek humanitarian support from Zambia following recent reports of attacks on people in some parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He says the National Society will continue providing immediate support for the general welfare of the refugees in the designated transitory entry points before they are taken to refugee camps.

Mr. Mulenga states that the National Society is working with the Government of Zambia at District level, UNHCR and the Netherlands Red Cross to effectively render support to the asylum seekers in need of humanitarian assistance.