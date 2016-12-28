ZABS tests over 7, 000 local, imported products

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has disclosed that it tested and sampled 7,892 local and imported products against the targeted 7, 3000 products.

And the institution has appealed to local manufacturers and food processors both small and large to make product testing a priority in 2017.

ZABS Head of Marketing and Public Relations Hazel Zulu says this is in order for them to enhance the quality, safety and competitiveness of local products and promote the buy local campaign.

Mrs. Zulu stresses that ZABS would like to see more companies going forward to have their products tested for quality and safety in 2017 to protect the health and safety of the consumers.

Mrs. Zulu states that they are confident that if the industry can subject their products to laboratory testing and analysis, then the country would be on the right path to promoting trade not only at national level but also international.