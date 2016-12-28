UPND will remember 2016 as lost direction year- Katuka

Opposition UPND says it will remember 2016 as year in which Zambia lost direction.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says his party thinks that in the year 2016 all institutions of governance in the Country had ceased to function professionally.

Mr. Katuka notes that this is evidenced by how such institutions like the Zambia Police which is supposed to protect all citizens, had allegedly become partisan.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Katuka says the UPND has also observed that the government has failed to uplift the lives of the vulnerable in the Country.

Mr. Katuka states that his party thinks that the cost of living is too high for majority Zambians to afford.

He says the fear of his party is that such as situation will however not change for as long as the PF government remains in charge of running the affairs of the nation.

Mr. Katuka believes that had the UPND, on the other hand, been the party in power today the challenges being faced in Zambia would have been addressed differently