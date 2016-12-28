Swansea City sack manager Bradley

Swansea City have sacked Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier League club.

Monday’s 4-1 home defeat by West Ham was Swans’ seventh in 11 games since Bradley took over on 3 October and leaves them on 12 points, above bottom club Hull on goal difference.

Bradley was the first American to manage a Premier League club.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

He added: “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.

“I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.”

Bradley managed USA, Egypt and Stabaek in Norway before leaving French second division club Le Havre to succeed Francesco Guidolin, who had himself only been appointed in January.

Swansea under Bradley – most goals conceded Team Games played Goals conceded Per game Swansea City 11 29 2.64 Hull City 11 25 2.27 Crystal Palace 11 25 2.27 Leicester City 11 20 1.82

At the time of Bradley’s arrival, Swansea were above the relegation zone only on goal difference but have picked up just eight points out of a possible 33 since, conceding 29 goals in the process.

“I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run,” said Bradley.

“But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance, you have to be strong.

“I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

First team coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will take temporary charge, starting with Swansea’s New Year’s Eve home game against Bournemouth, before the club appoints its fifth manager in under three years.

Swansea City Supporters Trust said in a statement: “We are pleased to say that we are being fully consulted in the decision as to who should be our new manager.”

Bradley’s ill-fated reign

Bradley’s reign begins with a 3-2 defeat by Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, a loss which sees them equal their worst start to a league season

A dismal 3-1 defeat at home against Manchester United on 6 November leaves Bradley with just one point from his first four games and prompts boos from a section of the Swansea crowd

Swansea beat Crystal Palace 5-4 at the end of November to record their first win since the opening day of the season

“It feels like we have a long, long way to go,” says Bradley after Swansea follow up their win over Palace with a 5-0 thumping by Tottenham

It’s a second league win under Bradley as Swansea beat fellow strugglers Sunderland 3-0 at home. “We need to build on this result,” says the American

Swansea concede six goals in heavy league defeats by West Brom and Middlesbrough and the pressure on the American mounts

Bradley’s position effectively becomes untenable after a 4-1 thumping by West Ham. A section of the crowd at the Liberty Stadium chant “we want Bradley out”

Swansea under Bradley Swansea kept just two clean sheets in the league since the American took charge The Welsh club have won just two of their last 11 league games Only Crystal Palace and Hull City (8) have lost more games than Swansea (7) in their last 11 league outings Swansea averaged 0.73 points per game under Bradley, only Crystal Palace and Hull City (0.45) have a lower average over the past 11 league games

Analysis

BBC Sport football correspondent Simon Stone

Ryan Giggs is the early favourite to succeed Bradley but it is by no means certain the former Manchester United man will be interested.

The 43-year-old was interviewed twice by the Swansea board in the autumn as Francesco Guidolin’s reign came to an end, but lost out to the American. Even if Swansea decided they got the wrong man, Giggs knows he is effectively a second choice.

Ryan Giggs was Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Manchester United last season

Chris Coleman’s stock is still high after guiding Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals in the summer but would the same be true if he missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup? That is a real possibility after picking up six points from the opening four group games.

Former Birmingham boss Gary Rowett’s name has also been mentioned but he has limited Premier League experience as a player and none as a top-flight manager.

Other names I have been told are in contention are Alan Pardew, sacked by Crystal Palace last week, and Nigel Pearson, who left Derby in October after just 14 games in charge amid reports of a row with chairman Mel Morris.

BBC Wales football correspondent Rob Phillips

Swansea City were rightly hailed as a ”model” club during their rise and stabilising in the Premier League. Today they have descended into the shambolic. The American owners have admitted they made a huge mistake with the appointment of Bradley, their first key decision since taking over.

Judging by the poisonous atmosphere during the defeat by West Ham, it is difficult to imagine the stock of the hierarchy and some who continue in authority from the old board, getting much lower.

On its own, the decision to sack Bradley seemed inevitable. He appeared a good man who looked out of his depth, especially when it came to in-game management. But he did inherit a dismal squad, the legacy of some poor work in the transfer window over the last few years.

Now, with the January transfer window imminent, the Swans are looking for a replacement. Sacking the manager is the easy bit. The next appointment has to be right to stand a chance of continuing their Premier League journey.”

