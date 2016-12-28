SOS urges quick foster care policy implementation

SOS Children’s Villages Zambia has called on government to quickly implement the foster care policy and guidelines which will allow Zambians to have a chance to look after orphans and vulnerable children.

SOS National Director Joseph Munsanje says once the policy is implemented, the issue of child headed households and street children will be resolved as most of these children will be placed into foster families.

And Mr. Munsanje has disclosed that SOS Children’s villages in 2016 supported a total of 755 vulnerable children through various means.

He says SOS has also in 2016 strengthened over 9,000 families that were on the verge of breaking down due to various issues such as misunderstandings, economic problems among other issues.

Mr. Munsanje however says they have faced a number of challenges among them resource availability citing that for them to run their programs, they need a lot of resources.

He has since appealed to corporate organizations to support the work that SOS is doing in supporting communities and villages.