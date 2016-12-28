Nonde cautioned against making threats

A Human Rights Lawyer Moono Mapani has cautioned Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko against threatening institutions that are mandated to protect and promote human rights in the country.

Mr. Mapani says the decision by Ms Simukoko to take the matter to President Edgar Lungu over the findings by the Human Rights Commission on the Horse Shoe Restaurant workers abuse report should be condemned.

Mr. Mapani says the President should not protect the Labour Minister because she has allegedly failed to protect the workers who she pledged to protect.

He says since Ms Simukoko has refused to step down on moral grounds, the Head of State must move in and fire her.

He adds that if the president keeps quiet on this matter, he will be setting a bad precedent that he failed to act when one of his ministers failed to protect the workers and called for the arrest of the whistleblower.

Mr. Mapani says in as much as the country needs investors to provide employment opportunities for the local people, they should follow the labour laws in the country and not abuse workers at will.