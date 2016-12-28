Mazabuka Bus Drivers protest

Bus Drivers in Mazabuka District of Southern Province today protested over what they have termed as unfair arrests by the police service.

And Southern Province Police Commissioner Born Kapeso has confirmed the development to QFM News that the drivers were protesting at the office of the District Commissioner due to alleged arrests.

Mr. Kapeso says the bus drivers were peaceful during their protest.

Mr. Kapeso explains that during Christmas and New Year’s festive season, police throughout the country are on such joint operations with RTSA making sure that only road-worthy vehicles are operating in a bid to reduce road carnage.

He says there is no need for apprehension among drivers if their vehicles are in perfect conditions but if they want to cash-on during this festive season using defective vehicles, they will need to do a little more of explaining to law enforcement officers.

He hopes that the drivers will appreciate this position.

The Southern Province Police Commissioner has since disclosed that these operations will continue until 3rd January next year.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have arrested a couple of Chilanga for swindling a Chinese national out of K1, 250, 000.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo explains that the couple identified as Janet Chansa 39, and Meckie Shishokela 42 of Chilanga whilst working with other unknown persons swindled Zhang Rongliua after they approached him in August 2016 that they had a property on sale in Roma township.

Ms. Katongo says after police conducted investigations, it was discovered that the property which the accused persons were purporting to have been selling was a lodge but that the accused persons instead showed the complainant an unoccupied house opposite the same lodge as being the property on sale pegged at K2, 500, 000 of which they received down payment of K1, 250, 000.

She explains that the accused persons produced forged documents to support their claim which they did not hand over to the complainant on pretext that they would do so upon receiving a final payment.

Ms. Katongo says further investigations have revealed that the property was not theirs but belonged to another person.

She says the duo has been charged and formally arrested for obtaining money by false pretences and will appear in court tomorrow the 29th December 2016.