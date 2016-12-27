ZSPA encourages govt to focus on policy stability

The Zambia Society for Public Administration (ZSPA) has called on government to focus on policy stability in order to promote accountability and good governance.

And the organization hopes to see that the coming year 2017 is dedicated to reuniting the people of Zambia after this year’s general elections which left the country divided.

ZSPA President Kelvin Esiasa tells QTV News that in the past years, the country witnessed some policy instability under the PF Government and hopes that this will be a thing of the past in the coming year.

Mr. Esiasa is also encouraging the government to exercise fiscal discipline in the implementation of the 2017 National Budget.

He says the 2017 national budget is inspiring as it is aimed at restoring the country’s economy saying what is needed is effective implementation of this budget.