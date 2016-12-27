ZCCM-IH and KCM in formal talks over London Judgment

The ZCCM-Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) and Konkola Copper Mines have began formal talks over the recent London judgment.

ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Pius Kosolo could not however disclosed the terms of agreement of how KCM will comply with the London judgment in which it has been ordered to pay $103 million owed to ZCCM-IH.

Mr. Kasolo states that the plan for paying these monies will come out soon out of the ongoing talks.

He says the emphasis still remains that ZCCM-IH is not there to kill KCM.

Mr. Kasolo notes that the ZCCM-IH only wants the London judgment to be upheld in respect of its shareholders’ wishes.