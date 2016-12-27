Zambia’s economy in 2016 was under severe stress – Hamaundu

Financial Analyst Mambo Hamaundu has observed that Zambia’s economy in the ending year 2016 was under severe stress.

Mr. Hamaundu tells QFM News via telephone that many sectors of the economy did not perform up to the expected level.

Mr. Hamaundu states that the year 2016 has just been a bad year even the kwacha against major convertible currencies did not perform to the expected standard.

He has also observed that even the agriculture sector which if well enhanced can contribute to the growth of the economy did not perform to the expected level.