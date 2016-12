The flight data recorder of the Russian military air liner which crashed in the Black Sea on Sunday has been recovered, security sources told Russian media.

It is the first “black box” to be retrieved from the Tu-154 jet, which came down with the loss of all 92 passengers and crew.

The plane crashed soon after take-off from an airport near the city of Sochi.

It was carrying artistes due to give a concert for Russian troops in Syria, along with journalists and military.

BBC