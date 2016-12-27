Police record 20 Christmas accident deaths

The country recorded two hundred and one (201) accidents during the Christmas period out of which 15 were fatal Road Traffic accidents in which 20 people died.

In the same period from 23rd December, 2016 at 18 00 hours to 27th December, 2016 at 06:00 hours, twelve out of the 201 accidents were serious Road Traffic Accidents in which 34 people were seriously injured and 52 were classified as Slight Injury Road Traffic Accidents in which 69 people sustained minor injuries.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed the development to QTV News that 122 were damages only Road Traffic Accidents which did not involve any injuries to persons.

Ms Katongo furthermore discloses that Lusaka recorded 113 road Traffic Accidents with four deaths, followed by Copperbelt which recorded 41 accidents with one death, Muchinga had 12 accidents with three deaths and Southern had 11 accidents with two deaths.

She adds that Luapula had four accidents in which three people died, North Western also had four accidents with three deaths, Eastern had three accidents with three deaths, and Central province had eight accidents with one death while Western and Northern Provinces had 3 and 2 accidents respectively and did not record any death.

Ms Katongo says during the same period, the police recorded some criminal activities around the country and the highest crime recorded was Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm with 64 cases followed by 48 cases of general Thefts, 26 House Breaking and 11 cases of unlawful wounding.

She says other cases are seven Thefts from Motor Vehicle, six Burglary and Theft, five murder, four theft of motor vehicles of which one was recovered and three reports of Rape.

She says the period under review was generally peaceful and as Zambia Police, they are thanking Zambians for conducting their Christmas celebrations in a peaceful manner.